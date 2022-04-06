Maria Nagle enjoys ideal start in senior title bid

THE 2022 Lowney’s Jewellers-sponsored women's senior championship got underway at Drinagh recently with a Group A meeting of Maria Nagle and Claire O’Sullivan.

For Kealkill contender Claire, it was somewhat of a comedown as her barnstorming performance at the previous week’s ‘Dowtcha Boy’ festival did not transfer to the championship arena.

Rosscarbery’s Maria made it a good weekend for the Nagle clan with a trap-to-line victory from a score in which she set out her stall early. A magnificent opener down to ‘Hurley’s’ was followed by a super second shot after which she held a bowl lead.

Claire battled bravely in the shots to ‘the church’ and on to the ‘rectory gates’, but her Ross rival was in unyielding mode and the bowl of odds stayed between them. Maria’s well-judged effort to ‘the blacksticks’ doubled her lead and she stayed in control to the end. Claire now has a must-win encounter with Meghan Collins at Bauravilla as she attempts to keep her championship hopes on track.