Mallon gets the better of Kiely in Gaeltacht opener

THE Gaeltacht championships have commenced. In a junior B contest at Cill na Martra, Terry Mallon overcame Frank Kiely by a bowl for €1,400.

The Armagh native was a bowl down to his Macroom rival after the opening quarter but rallied successfully to take the verdict. Kiely will have a second chance in the back-door format. Anthony Lynch defeated Shane O’Driscoll for an €1,100 total in a return here.

Also at Cill na Martra in novice veteran, Richard Browne defeated Donal O’Connell. In Gaeltacht novice veteran at Clondrohid, Pat Healy defeated John O’Callaghan.

In the West Cork championships, Brian Horgan looked strong in his win at Drinagh. Last year’s U16 county runner-up reached the church in four excellent shots to rise winning odds on Conor O’Donovan. There was an excellent contest in novice C at Ballinacarriga where on Saturday, Eoin Murray just held off the challenge of Seamus O’Sullivan.

Gloun’s Paudie Crowley won his novice C first round tie with Darren Cronin at the Clubhouse. A good contest played for a €900 total saw them level in five each to the chip dump. From here, Cronin threw an exceptional effort almost to Dineen’s lane but he undid his good work with a mistake at Clon cross. Crowley fired three big ones from Murray’s onward and they ensured a place in the second-round draw.

Also, Sunday was tournament final day at Lyre and, for the second weekend running, Gaeltacht’s Micheal O’Callaghan was on the wrong end of a thrilling contest. David Walsh was in the opposing camp for this veterans’ tournament decider that carried a €3,000 total stake.

Playing on the lower road, both men were in excellent form, reaching the mason’s hill in three. In bowling of a high order, they went level to Knockskeagh school. From here Walsh fired two exquisite efforts to take a 60-metre lead but O’Callaghan responded with a powerful cast to Ballinscarthy cross.

It looked a likely lead for the Gaeltacht man at a critical juncture but Walsh beat it by a small margin and had enough in the tank to beat a good last shot and take the prize. In junior action at Shannonvale, Johnny O’Driscoll, produced top-class fare in defeating Ger Connolly, by a bowl of odds for a €1,200 stake. At Newcestown, Joe Madden defeated Kevin Coughlan.

