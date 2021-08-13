Sport

Major injury blow as Finn ruled out for Cork

August 13th, 2021 3:45 PM

By Southern Star Team

Cork forward Orla Finn will miss Sunday's clash with Meath in Croke Park.

Share this article

CORK have suffered a major injury blow ahead of Sunday's TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC semi-final against Meath in Croke Park with ace forward Orla Finn ruled out.  

Kinsale footballer Finn isn’t named in the match-day squad and her place in the starting team is taken by Katie Quirke

Finn started against Waterford in the Páirc Uí Chaoimh quarter-final victory but had to come off in the ninth minute.  

Meath, a huge story in the 2021 championship, have named an unchanged team after defeating 2020 semi-finalists Armagh last time out.  

Meath have the chance to make it through to a very first senior final and continue a remarkable period of success that has seen them crowned intermediate champions last year, and Lidl NFL Division 2 winners in June.

Cork v (Meath): M O’Brien (capt.); M Ambrose, R Phelan, E Meaney; E O’Shea, M Cahalane, M Duggan; A Hutchings, H Looney; L O’Mahony, C O’Sullivan, Á O’Sullivan; S O’Leary, K Quirke, M Scally.

 Meath (v Cork): M McGuirk; E Troy, M.K. Lynch, K Newe; A Leahy, A Cleary, S Ennis (capt.); O Lally, M O’Shaughnessy; O Byrne, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan; V Wall, E Duggan, B Lynch.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.



Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.