Major injury blow as Finn ruled out for Cork

CORK have suffered a major injury blow ahead of Sunday's TG4 All-Ireland Ladies SFC semi-final against Meath in Croke Park with ace forward Orla Finn ruled out.

Kinsale footballer Finn isn’t named in the match-day squad and her place in the starting team is taken by Katie Quirke

Finn started against Waterford in the Páirc Uí Chaoimh quarter-final victory but had to come off in the ninth minute.

Meath, a huge story in the 2021 championship, have named an unchanged team after defeating 2020 semi-finalists Armagh last time out.

Meath have the chance to make it through to a very first senior final and continue a remarkable period of success that has seen them crowned intermediate champions last year, and Lidl NFL Division 2 winners in June.

Cork v (Meath): M O’Brien (capt.); M Ambrose, R Phelan, E Meaney; E O’Shea, M Cahalane, M Duggan; A Hutchings, H Looney; L O’Mahony, C O’Sullivan, Á O’Sullivan; S O’Leary, K Quirke, M Scally.

Meath (v Cork): M McGuirk; E Troy, M.K. Lynch, K Newe; A Leahy, A Cleary, S Ennis (capt.); O Lally, M O’Shaughnessy; O Byrne, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan; V Wall, E Duggan, B Lynch.