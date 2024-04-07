Maeve O’Neill sets another 800m PB in US

BALLINACARRIGA’S Maeve O'Neill (20) set her second 800m personal best in two weeks when running a new PB of 2:05.78 at the Raleigh Relays in North Carolina last weekend.

Doheny AC star O'Neill, on a scholarship at Providence College in Rhode Island, took 0.17 of a second off the time she had run when winning the UCF Invitational in Orlando; that performance saw her named as one of the Big East Track Athletes of the Week.

Her latest 800m PB should qualify O’Neill for the first round of the NCAA Championship.