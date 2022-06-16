Maeve and Jane race to All-Ireland schools’ gold

TWO of the top young athletes in West Cork right now showed their class at the recent 2022 All-Ireland Schools' Track and Field Championships in Tullamore.
Current West Cork Junior Sports Star Maeve O’Neill of MICC Dunmanway won the senior girls’ 800m title in 2:09.97, to continue her impressive form of late. The Ballinacarriga teen missed out on a double when she finished second in the senior girls’ 400m final, finishing just 0.13 behind the winner, Kate O'Connell (56.67).
Newcestown teen Jane Buckley also brought home All-Ireland gold as the Coláiste na Toirbhirte Bandon student raced to glory in the senior girls’ 3000m final in 9:51.30.
In the intermediate boys’ 3000m Sean Lawton of Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí won bronze, just over three seconds off the gold medal. Skibbereen Community School was also well represented at the All-Irelands with all four athletes winning medals. Diana Coakley won gold in the junior girls’ discus; Adam O’Donovan won silver medals in the junior boys’ javelin and shot; Katie Kingston brought home bronze in the intermediate girls' discus; and Caoimhe Flannery finished third in the intermediate girls’ 1500m steeplechase.