Lyre Rovers' victory eases Premier Division relegation worries

LYRE Rovers eased their relegation worries with an emphatic 4-0 win against bottom-of-the-table Mizen AFC in the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division last Sunday.

Goals from Gearoid Barry (2), Ethan Draper and Damien O’Gorman fired Lyre to a second league win in their last three games to move them into mid-table and away from the relegation zone. Lyre also leapfrogged both Togher Celtic and Spartak Mossgrove who drew 1-1 last weekend, Liam Creedon’s opener for Togher cancelled out by Josh O’Donovan’s early second-half equaliser.

In the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship Kilbrittain Rovers missed the chance to put pressure on the top two, Bunratty United and Castletown Celtic, after they slumped to a shock 2-1 at home to Castlelack, who were bottom of the table before the game. Matthew Craig (Castlelack) and Donal McCormack (Kilbrittain) swapped goals early in the second half before Noel Brady pounced for an 80th-minute winner. It means Kilbrittain are five points behind leaders Bunratty who also have a game in hand.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Kieran O’Driscoll grabbed a 90th-minute equaliser for Baltimore in their 2-2 draw with Aultagh Celtic. Kieran Lynch has given Baltimore the lead early in the second half but Aultagh hit back with goals from Steven O’Connell and Colm O’Neill to take the lead, before O’Driscoll’s late leveller.

In the WCL Women’s 7s Tournament, leaders Drinagh Rangers drew 1-1 with Mizen AFC, who took the lead through a Maria Sheehan goal, but Julianne Hayes replied for Drinagh. Dunmanway Town also lost 2-0 to Inter Kenmare, who goaled through Chloe Cremin and Ciara O’Shea.