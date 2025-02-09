Luke Meade flies Carbery flag in Cork senior hurling panel

LUKE Meade will again fly the Carbery flag in the Cork senior hurling panel this season.

The Newcestown man is the only player from the division named in Pat Ryan’s 37-man senior hurling panel for the season ahead. Two more players, Barrs’ Damien Cahalane and Jack Cahalane, play football with Castlehaven.

Some new faces in the squad include Daniel Hogan from Sarsfields, Darragh O’Sullivan from Ballinhassig and Diarmuid Healy from Lisgoold after their impressive club campaigns.

Pádraig Power, who was named on the list, has since been ruled out for the rest of the season with a dislocated shoulder and a torn cruciate ligament.

A surprise omission from the list is St Finbarr’s hurler and Castlehaven footballer Conor Cahalane, despite him being named in the squad to face Wexford in the Division 1A league opener at the end of January. Kilworth’s Eoin Carey, who was part of that matchday panel, has also been omitted.

Glen Rovers man Rob Downey will captain the team with Blarney’s Shane Barrett being vice captain. Cork will be hoping to end their seven-year trophy and 20-year All-Ireland drought this term.

The 2025 Cork senior hurling panel includes Alan Connolly (Blackrock), Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), Brion Saunderson (Midleton), Cathal McCarthy (Sarsfields), Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), Conor Lehane (Midleton), Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Daniel Hogan (Sarsfields), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville), Darragh Flynn (Ballygiblin), Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills), Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold), Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers), Ethan Twomey (St Finbarrs), Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills), Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields), Luke Meade (Newcestown), Mark Coleman (Blarney), Micheal Mullins (Whitechurch), Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), Pádraig Power (Blarney), Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig), Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers), Rob Downey (captain, Glen Rovers), Robbie Cotter (Blackrock), Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own), Seamus Harnedy (St Itas), Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra), Shane Barrett (vice captain, Blarney), Shane Kingston (Douglas), Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum) and Tommy O’Connell (Midleton).