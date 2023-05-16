Louth awaits Cork in All Ireland opener

THE GAA have confirmed that Cork will face Louth in round 1 of the All-Ireland senior football championship group 1 on Saturday 27th May in Pairc Tailteann, Navan with a throw in time to be confirmed later in the week.

The two sides met in DEFY Páirc Mhuire, Ardee back in March this year where the Rebels lost out 1-10 to 0-10 in the Allianz National Football League Division 2.

However, Louth county executives confirmed the switch to Meath because of the Ardee St Mary's GAA ground not being suitable for championship games.

The two sides met last year in the All Ireland SFC too, with Cork coming out on top in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 2-12 to 2-8.

Despite the venue in Navan not being home for the Wee County, they have won two games from two there in 2023, against Meath in Division 2 and Westmeath in the Leinster SFC.

Meanwhile, Cork’s last game there ended in a 1-18 to 1-10 defeat to Meath in the 2022 Division 2 campaign.

This is a must win game for John Cleary's side as games against All-Ireland champions Kerry in Pairc Ui Chaoimh and League victors Mayo in a neutral venue to come.