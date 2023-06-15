London take top spot in Pat Kiely Shield

THE Pat Kiely Shield had a successful 19th hosting at Baile Bhuirne on Saturday.

A tremendous day’s bowling saw teams from London, Dunderrow and Banteer battle it out for the prestigious shield. London’s leading man, Padraigh Nugent, was to the forefront in a singles win over local youth, Liam Murphy. The Nugent family were well-represented on the road with Padraigh’s father Mick, former Bol Chumann Ard Mhacha chair, and Michael (Jun) also making the journey from the orchard county.

London emerged the winners on eight points and Padraigh was well-supported in his endeavours by Danny O’Shea and Jerome Casey while local back-up came with Micheal O’Céallacháin, Michael Masters, Ross O’Brien, Eamonn McSweeney and Cathal Creedon.

Team Dunderrow were second just a point behind. Their line up included Mark Coleman, John Murphy, Danny Murphy Leo Carroll, Aodh Lynch, Liam Murphy, Niall Murphy and Denis Mangan.

Banteer put up a brave battle and were third on five points. Eugene O’Sullivan, Ned Kelleher, Maurice Cashman, Sam Ahern, John Breen, Richard Harnedy all saw action for the North Cork side. The Longest-shot award was won by London’s Danny O’Shea while Dunderrow’s Danny Murphy was named player of the day.

A special presentation was made to Billy Kiely, brother of the late Pat, for his contribution to this very popular annual event. In a special challenge score the trio of Ned Kelleher, Danny Murphy and Maurice Cashman defeated Eugene O’Sullivan, Richard Harnedy and Sam Ahern in the last shot. The 2024 Pat Kiely Shield will take place at Dunderrow.

***

In club scores at Jagoes Mills, Chris Hayes defeated Dean Cowhig last shot, for €300. In club scores after the Mid junior A final at Ballinacurra a doubles contest saw Jim Coffey and Evan Buckley combined to come from a bowl down to defeat Anthony Gould and Deccie O’Mahony, last shot for a €4,000 total. Gaeltacht junior A winner Eoin O’Riordan then defeated Gould for €2,800 and Mike Casey defeated Johnny Byrnes for a similar stake.

***

Uibh Laoire’s Cathal Vaughan won his Gaeltacht novice B championship score at Macroom with Donal Og O’Leary on Wednesday and, here too, in the D grade, DD McCarthy won from Colm O’Leary. In the Gaeltacht division, two novice D championship scores at Baile Bhuirne at the weekend saw Darragh O’Leary defeat Brendan O’Donoghue and Colm Dromey get the better of Donal O’Shea. At Terelton in novice D, Brian Crowley defeated Brendan O’Callaghan.