Local Liverpool supporters celebrate after long wait for title is ended

We asked local Liverpool fans for their thoughts after the Reds’ Premier League title triumph

‘Oisín (5) had his first trip to Anfield in March for the Bournemouth game with his cousins, Darragh and Rian Keohane from Ardfield. This was the last league game before the lockdown. Ever since he was worried that the league would be stopped and there would be no more games. Once the league resumed he has watched every game. He has his mother’s (Sandra) head wrecked! Oisín was delighted when Chelsea beat Manchester City to hand the title to Liverpool because he was worried that they wouldn’t play anymore of the games. I’ve had to wait 30 years and have endured a few near misses. He has been fortunate enough to see a successful 18 months. Long may it continue’ – Donal O’Sullivan, Dunmanway

'I can’t process it yet. 1989 was my second Seamus Darby in the 80s and when 1990 happened my Dad was very ill. I have watched and re-watched the interviews over the past few days. Seeing Kenny (Daglish) recovered from Covid-19 is the icing on the cake. Heavenly. I’m just thrilled' – Mags O'Brien, Clonakilty

‘I am a lifelong Liverpool supporter. I was only nine years old when they last won the league. I was sitting on the couch in my living room watching Chelsea beat Manchester City which finally clinched it for Liverpool. The fact that my dad is a lifelong Manchester United supporter made it all the sweeter. It means the world to me to see Liverpool win the league after 30 years of pain, and to share it with my Liverpool-loving son James’ – Vincent Browne, Union Hall

‘Huge win after 30 years of heartache, to be able to compete with the oil-funded Manchester City and Chelsea is a huge credit to Klopp and FSG’ – Denis O’Donovan, Glandore

‘Having grown up on league titles in the 1970s and 80s, to have waited 30 years to win this one, it still doesn't feel real. I’m just delighted that my 14-year-old daughter, Niamh, finally got to see Liverpool win the title’ – Brian Cotter, Bandon

‘I knew Liverpool were going to win it for a long time but nothing could've prepared me for the final whistle of the Chelsea v City game. It was pure joy, hysteria, disbelief. I watched that game with my dad at his house and I was on the edge of my seat for the 96 minutes. Never in my lifetime had I seen Liverpool win a league title. I grew up listening to my Manchester United supporting friends bragging about their Premiership wins, even some Chelsea and Manchester City fans, so it’s great to see Liverpool get their hands on the title again’ – Kevin O’Brien, Ballydehob

‘I’ve been a Liverpool fan for 43 years and I’ve seen it all now. There have been highs and a lot of lows but through it all the love affair only got stronger. I was sat at home watching the Manchester City and Chelsea match with my wife, Sinead, and two sons, Kian and Ryan. It was all surreal, to be honest. I would love to have seen us win it on the pitch but after so much pain over the years it didn’t matter in the end. We are champions of everything and, as I always said to my friends, the best team wins the league. No arguments, they always do’ – Martin O’Sullivan, Durrus

‘It was a massive relief! It was Friday morning in New Zealand when the final whistle blew at Stamford Bridge, so I was at work reading emails (and Twitter). Not quite how I imagined I would first see my beloved Reds win the league’ – John Bobs Daly, Enniskeane

'Emotion after 30 years, I was the same age as my son is now back in 1990 and he is a huge Liverpool fan as well. I hope he doesn’t wait as long for the next one' – John O'Donovan, Clonakilty