Local GAA stars set daily skills challenges for kids in Carbery

CORK hurling star Luke Meade has been busy again on social media this week keeping kids in the Carbery division active and engaged, as the current suspension of the GAA season continues.

Newcestown clubman Meade, Cork forward and Kilmacabea footballer Damien Gore, Cork camogie star Orla Cronin from Enniskeane, Bandon's Michael Cahalane, All-Ireland winning Cork minor footballer Ryan O'Donovan and more have joined forces with the Carbery Coaching Committee to set daily skills’ challenges for kids in the Carbery division.

Carbery coaches James McCarthy (GDA) and Paudie Crowley (GPO) are determined to help local clubs and coaches by setting challenges and showcasing different skills to keep kids busy.

The beauty of this is that the kids can then go out into their own backyard, practice their skills and keep active.

A new Twitter page, @CarberyGames, is updated daily with new videos in both football and hurling.

‘We are encouraging coaches to keep in contact with players of all ages, to keep them interested, and it’s important too that it encourages the kids to go outside and keep active,’ Carbery GDA James McCarthy told The Star Sport Podcast.

‘Especially with the younger players, they can use this time to practice and improve their skills in both hurling and football.’

The Castlehaven senior football manager explained how this all works.

‘We get a short video clip from someone like Damien Gore or Brian Hurley who are demonstrating a basic skill and we send it on to every contact that we have in Carbery,’ McCarthy said.

‘Every coach from U10 to U14 will get a text from us, the club will get an email from us, all the WhatsApp groups we have will get the clip of the skill and the Carbery Board are putting it up on their website and Twitter too. There should be no issue with a coach not getting the information.’

Amongst the skills already showcased include the football hand pass, around the worlds in hurling demonstrated by Luke Meade, first touch in hurling, Ilen Rovers’ Peter O’Driscoll set a two-feet solo football challenge and much more as well.

Do you think you can do more than 43 hand passes of a football off a wall like Damien Gore achieved? Well, now is your chance to shine.

‘What we are trying to do is communicate with the coaches online and through WhatsApp and so on, giving them ideas as to what the kids can do at home,’ James McCarthy explained.

‘I know some clubs are very active already in this but for the clubs and coaches who aren’t, we are giving them ideas that they can use – and we are sending the information directly to their phone.

‘We have Cork players doing skills and drills, we are communicating and networking with the clubs.’

This is great work by the Carbery Coaching Committee to encourage kids to stay fit and healthy while improving their skills, so when they get back on the football and hurling fields, they’ll be better than ever.