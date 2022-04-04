Local duo play the game of their lives with new GAA books

IT’S only April but already we know two of the must-have 2022 Christmas presents – and the beauty is you can beat the rush and pick them up now.

Two well-known local sports journalists, Kilbrittain’s Denis Hurley and Clonakilty’s Ger McCarthy, have released new Cork GAA books that are certain to prove popular in West Cork, the county and further afield.

Hurley, author of Larry Tompkins’ popular autobiography, Believe, has released Cork Hurling: Game of My Life (read an excerpt here). A must-have for sports fans, Hurley spoke to 25 Cork hurling stars who recounted their favourite game for this page-turner. Among the many Cork hurlers featured are Jimmy Barry-Murphy, Gerald McCarthy, Seanie McGrath, Anthony Nash, Tomás Mulcahy, Daniel Kearney and John Considine. Cork Hurling: Game of My Life, published by Hero Books, was launched recently at Waterstones in Cork.

Last week, Ger McCarthy’s new book, Cork LGFA: Game of My Life, also published by Hero Books, hit the shelves as it went on sale. Following the same theme as the Game of My Life series, McCarthy has interviewed 25 Cork ladies’ footballers – and there is a real West Cork interest here as Castlehaven legend Nollaig Cleary, Dohenys’ Melissa Duggan, Bantry Blues’ Emma Spillane, Beara’s Áine Terry O’Sullivan, Ballinascarthy’s Martina O’Brien and Kinsale sharpshooter Orla Finn all feature. Juliet Murphy, Rena Buckley, Mary O’Connor, Bríd Stack, Briege Corkery, Valerie Mulcay and Deirdre O’Reilly all recount the greatest game of their lives as well – and this book is essential reading for Cork sports fans. The launch of Cork LGFA: Game of My Life will be held in The Celtic Ross Hotel, Rosscarbery on Tuesday night, April 12th. Check out eventbrite for tickets.