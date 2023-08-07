Limerick hurling hero Kyle Hayes makes debut in Manch

BY TIM KELLEHER

AS harness racing made a welcome return to ‘The Cornfield Oval’ in Manch after a five-year hiatus, one of Limerick’s All-Ireland winning hurling heroes made his debut.

Six days after he helped the Treaty County to the four-in-a-row at Croke Park, All-Star hurler Kyle Hayes was in action in Manch – located between Dunmanway and Ballineen – as he made his debut when driving Newtown Shadow for Jamie Hurley (Reenascreena) in the qualifier. All reports say Hayes was as able with the reins as he is with the hurley.

Due to farming needs the field in Manch had been used for crops but this year was reseeded and a plush covering a grass was on the well-presented venue.

The feature of the night was the top grade pace. It was Blue Showdown who hit the front with 200 metres to pace and was a welcome winner for Tara Stables and winning driver Cian O’Reilly.

Patrick Kane made the journey down from Meath and had two runners in the opening G & G1 Pace. Kane drove Ski From The Top and Patrick Hill came in for the ‘spare’ drive on the second Kane runner, Coalford Jimmy G. The latter led early but Ski From The Top was soon in control and had a comfortable length to spare at the finish.

Patrick Hill has been enjoying a good run at present and Humour De Cosse notched up another win for the team at Hillside Farm in Leap. Dinah Washington had looked like a winner until Humour De Cosse came late to get up in the shadow of the post . The winner had been unlucky at the Irish American Weekend when going off stride with the race sealed.

Empereur Souverain and Niall Forbes from Drimoleague have also been in top form and the pair made it four wins for the season in the Grade F E & D Trot. The pair allowed Hippie Sisu an easy lead but picked up the leader on the back straight and won with a bit in hand.

Best finish of the night came in the Grade F Pace. Supreme Sunshine and Ceiron Jack shared the lead for most of the contest. Turning for home the pair were still at battle with Ceiron Jack getting the verdict in a blanket finish with Supreme Sunshine and the fast-finishing Biggins.

Alos, Jamie Hurley, who sent out two winners at Vicarstown, came in for ‘a spare’ on Dimaggio and the pair were not hanging around and won easily.