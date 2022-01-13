Liam Coombes signs two-year deal with Munster Rugby

SKIBBEREEN’S Liam Coombes has penned a two-year contract extension with Munster that will keep him at the province until at least June 2024.

Coombes (24) joined the Munster Academy in 2017 and signed his first professional deal, and earned promotion to the Munster senior squad, in the summer of 2020.

The West Cork man, who plays his AIL rugby with Garryowen, has scored four tries in ten appearances for Munster, having lined out on the wing and outside centre.

Liam learned his trade at Skibbereen RFC alongside his first cousin, Gavin Coombes, who is now an important member of the Munster set-up.

Gavin played the full game against Ulster in the United Rugby Championship at Thomond Park last Saturday as 14-man Munster battled to a 18-13 win. After Simon Zebo was red carded after 14 minutes Munster had to dig deep, and there was a strong West Cork influence again. As well as Gavin Coombes, Bantry’s Fineen Wycherley and Rosscarbery’s John Hodnett started, as did Innishannon’s Jack Crowley. Josh Wycherley also came off the bench early in the second half.