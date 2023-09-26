Lee Carsley’s strong links to Dunmanway

WHEN the guillotine finally drops on Stephen Kenny’s reign as Republic of Ireland manager, one of the front-runners for the role is a man with Dunmanway connections.

Former Ireland international Lee Carsley is the name thought to be at the top of the FAI wishlist – and it’s his West Cork connections that opened the door for Carsley to play for the Boys in Green 40 times.

Lee’s grandmother Jo Cambridge (née Wiseman) came from Coach Road in Dunmanway. She left West Cork in the 1940s before setting up home in Birmingham. Lee was a visitor to Dunmanway in his youth, and it’s his link to the town that qualified him to play for Ireland.

The current England U21 boss, his reputation is rising after leading the Young Lions to their first European Championship U21 title since 1984 with victory during the summer.

Dunmanway has a reputation as a hot-bed for international soccer players as Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is also connected to the town. His late grandfather, Timothy, was from Dunmanway while Caoimhín’s late father, Ray Kelleher, is a Doheny GAA legend. Former Ireland midfielder Conor Hourihane has a link to Dunmanway, too, as his mother Helen hails from the town.