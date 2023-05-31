League wins for Kinsale, Skibb, Ross and Bantry

KINSALE, O’Donovan Rossa, Rosscarbery Ladies and Bantry Blues continued their positive start to the 2023 Cork LGFA county leagues.

Kinsale overcame Clonakilty 3-11 to 0-6 and moved into third place in Division 1 Group 1. Sadhbh O’Leary (1-5) and Aoife Keating (1-2) provided the bulk of the winner’s total. Kate Redmond (1-0), Caoimhe Horgan, Jenny Murphy and Sophie Webb also featured on the Kinsale scoreboard. Ciara Ryan, Meabh O’Donovan, Ruth Shanley, Sinead O’Donovan and Kiya O’Mahony were on target for Clon.

Valley Rovers suffered a heavy defeat away to undefeated Group 1 leaders Éire Óg. Cork senior Daire Kiely (1-1), Michelle O’Regan (0-3) and Ava Mulhall (0-1) scored for the Brinny side. In Division 1 Group 2, third placed Castlehaven were defeated 4-12 to 0-10 away to St Val’s, the latter joining Fermoy at the top of the standings.

***

O’Donovan Rossa and Rosscarbery remain in the hunt for Division 2 League honours following impressive wins.

Naomh Abán and Mourneabbey’s eagerly-awaited clash was postponed and their West Cork title-rivals took full advantage.

A 1-11 to 0-7 success at home to Abhainn Dalla saw Rosscarbery record their third league win of the campaign. Ciara Whooley scored 1-4 with Sandra O’Donoghue (0-3), Fiona O’Callaghan, Kellianne French and Grainne O’Brien also contributing.

O’Donovan Rossa travelled to Douglas and came away with a hard-earned 3-9 to 1-8 victory thanks to 2-2 from Cork senior Laura O’Mahony. Sarah Hurley kicked five points in a game Kate O’Donovan and Emer McCarthy also raised white flags.

In the same division, Dohenys received a walkover from Donoughmore to stay in the hunt for promotion.

***

Bantry Blues’ third Division 3 county league victory in as many outings maintained the West Cork club’s superb start to the season. A 1-16 to 0-7 win in Dromtarriffe was attained thanks to seven Rachel Murphy points and 1-2 from Megan McSweeney. Sarah Bishop, Eve Murphy, Caitlin O’Mahony, Lainey Barry and Emma Spillane also played their part in Bantry’s win.

Leading 0-6 to 0-5 at the break, Cliodhna O’Shea and Laura O’Sullivan’s excellent defending coupled with Emma Spillane and Eve Murphy’s midfield dominance laid the foundation for another Bantry victory.

***

Bandon, Beara and Tadhg McCarthaigh are the three West Cork clubs dominating the summit of this year’s Division 4 county league.

The Caheragh club received a walkover from Mallow to maintain their unblemished league record. Bandon overcame Courcey Rovers 4-19 to 2-8 with Aoife Callanan, Laura Cummins and Kate McLoughlin starring for the Lilywhites.

Beara’s excellent Division 4 campaign continued with a high scoring 5-12 to 4-10 defeat of St Finbarr’s. Áine Terry O’Sullivan top scored with 2-3 in a match Becky O’Sullivan, Ciara Murphy, Katie Con O’Sullivan, Clare O’Shea and Anna Downing were the pick of Beara’s top performers.

Further down the divisions, Ibane Ladies proved too strong for St Colmans, winning 3-6 to 1-8 in Division 7 Group 1. Clann na nGael have won one of their opening two Division 6 League fixtures while Muintir Gabriels are looking to kick on in Division 5.