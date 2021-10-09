Late Robbie Kiely goal leads to Barryroe triumph

Barryroe 1-15

Castlehaven 1-13 (aet)

TRAILING by three points deep in injury time of this Round 3 Bandon Co-op JAFC tie, Barryroe brought off the great escape when Tipperary footballer Robbie Kiely billowed the Castlehaven net for an equalising goal that sent the game into extra time.

In those extra 20 minutes, two late points saw the Barryroe men winning through to the quarter-final where they will now take on St Mary’s on October 16th.

A strong cross-field wind in Ardfield dominated the game on Sunday and Castlehaven had the benefit of the elements in the first half. Playing a fine brand of football, they led at the first water break by 0-5 to nil. A goal by Conor Nolan in the second quarter had the Haven in a commanding position, nine points to the good, 1-8 to 0-2. Point scorers for the Haven in that half were Patrick O’Brien, Darragh Cahalane, Conor Nolan, Andrew Whelton, Seanie Cahalane and Kevin O’Donovan, while Ronnie Kiely and ace forward Ryan O’Donovan had Barryroe points. It was 1-8 to 0-3 at half time.

With county player Robbie Kiely dominating the game from midfield and Cork U20 footballer Ryan O’Donovan causing mayhem up front, Barryroe closed the gap point by point, with scores from O’Donovan (2), Kiely and Mark Crowley, but the Haven kicked two vital points to still lead by six at the second water break, 1-10 to 1-7.

It was excitement all the way in the last quarter as points from O’Donovan (2) and impressive sub Jack Cahalane cut the lead to three as the game swung into injury time. Never-say-die Barryroe had one last kick left and Robbie Kiely became the hero when he billowed the Haven net in the 65th minute. It was all square, 1-10 each, and the teams faced into 20 minutes extra time.

There was no separating the teams in the first period of extra time as four points were shared, 1-12 each. Another O’Donovan free two minutes into the second period of extra time gave Barryroe the lead for the very first time in the game but back came the Haven to level with a Tomás O’Leary point. It was Barryroe who had the final say when the unstoppable O’Donovan pointed a free in the 89th minute to give his side the lead and lively sub Sean Holland ensured the win with the last point of the day.

Scorers – Barryroe: Ryan O’Donovan 0-9 (5f, 1 45); Robbie Kiely 1-2; Jack Cahalane, Mark Crowley, Sean Holland, Gearóid Holland 0-1 each. Castlehaven: Conor Nolan 1-1; Patrick O’Brien 0-3; Andrew Whelton, Kevin O’Donovan, Seanie Cahalane (2f) 0-2 each; Darragh Cahalane, Liam McCarthy, Tomás O’Leary 0-1 each.

Barryroe: Conor Madden; Sean O’Riordan, David Kiely, James Moloney; Jerome O’Brien, Conn Dineen, David O’Sullivan; Robbie Kiely, Gearóid Holland; David Murphy, Patrick Moloney, Liam Colbert; Ryan O’Donovan, Mark Crowley, Adam McSweeney. Subs: Sean Holland, Brian O’Donovan, Michael Walsh, Jack Murphy, Jack Cahalane.

Castlehaven: Colm O’Driscoll; Tomás O’Leary, Tiernan Collins, Sean Walsh; Tomás O’Mahony, Daniel O’Mahony, James McNulty; Darragh Cahalane, Conor Nolan; Fiachra Collins, Andrew Whelton, Patrick O’Brien; Alex Minihane, Seanie Cahalane, Kevin O’Donovan. Subs: Liam McCarthy, Shane O’Driscoll, Liam O’Mahony, Dan Hegarty, Ultan O’Donovan, Shane Kearney.

Referee: Connie Murphy (Kilmeen).