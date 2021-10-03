Kinsale rider Stephen Tobin races to Moto 400 Series

BY MARTIN WALSH

KINSALE’S Stephen Tobin (Yamaha FZR) clinched the Moto 400 Championship at last weekend’s Dunlop Masters Superbike Championship at Mondello Park as he took his 12th straight win to retain his 100 percent record in the series.

He was untouchable throughout the three races, recording respective victory margins of 6.364 seconds, 12.120 seconds and 7.324 seconds. His best lap speed was 110.566mph, set on the second lap of Saturday’s opening race.

Lyre’s Donal O’Donovan made his debut in the category after he switched from the Moto1 category where he held top spot. However, his debut proved problematic and clutch issues before Saturday’s opening race ruled him out. In his second race he finished 13th and was a non-starter in the final race.

In the Supersport Cup, Tobin (Kawasaki ZX6R) netted two third places and retired during the final race. In championship terms, he lies third – 27 points of second place. There is a maximum 75 points available from next weekend’s final three races.

Meanwhile, Killeady’s Jeff Quilter (Aprilia 125) returned to the Moto1 series and came away with a victory and two second places. In practice, his bike broke down on the opening lap and his father and engineer Glynn stripped down the engine at the track and had it ready for Sunday’s two races. In championship terms and with only six finishes, he lies third in the series with 126 points. Carrig Na bhFear’s Aoife Griffin (Tinda) leads on 194 with Lyre’s Donal O’Donovan on 151 points. There is a maximum 75 points still available and with O’Donovan now competing in Moto 400, Quilter could move up the rankings.

Bandon’s Derek Wilson (Suzuki GSXR) took a season best fourth place in the Dunlop Superbike series. In his other races he finished with a sixth and a fifth place.