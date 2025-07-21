Kilmacsimon Quay rowers make history with first-ever championship race win at Castletownshend regatta

First-ever championship race win for Kilmacsimon Quay Rowing Club

BY HANNAH CONNOLLY

THE tranquil harbour of Castletownshend came alive when the historic village played host to the fourth round of the Celtic Ross Hotel South West Rowing Championships, with the regatta staged in front of the iconic castle. Organised flawlessly by the Castletownshend Regatta Committee, the day proved to be an unforgettable mix of high-octane racing, unpredictable weather, and fierce competition on the water.

There were countless tight battles on the water throughout the day, with a number of races ending in dramatic photo finishes. One of the most thrilling came in the U12s, where two crews couldn’t be separated and finished in a rare joint second.

Galleyflash were once again a dominant force, picking up their fourth consecutive win in the U12 women’s race, remaining unbeaten this season. They also claimed their third straight victory in the U14 women’s and took first place in both the U12 and U16 mixed categories, rounding out a stellar day that included second in the senior women’s, pre-vet women’s, and a strong spread of podium finishes in the men’s races.

Kilmacsimon Swimming and Rowing Club also had a day to remember, notching their fourth consecutive win in the senior mixed race and adding victories in the U16 women’s, U14s and vet men’s. Their U18 crew also made it three wins in a row. Their senior men also won setting up a nail-biting championship decider in Schull as they are now tied on points with Courtmacsherry for overall honours.

Courtmacsherry proved, once again, why they are a powerhouse in West Cork rowing. The club's masters women remained undefeated after another win, while their U14 women, vet women, and senior men crews each secured second-place finishes. A broad spread of podium finishes across the board, from U12 to senior mixed, shows the impressive depth and work ethic across all age groups.

Kilmacabea are building a strong reputation in the adult divisions, with their vet and pre-vet women also maintaining unbeaten records for the season. A first-place finish in the senior women’s and masters men’s races made for a fantastic outing, with the club now edging closer to the Club of the Day title.

Myross celebrated their fourth straight win in the intermediate men’s race, maintaining their perfect season, and delivered strong underage results including second in the U12 and U14 women’s races, and third in the U18 women’s and pre-vet women’s events. Their joint second in the U12s was part of one of the closest races of the day.

Rosscarbery were in top form, especially in the women’s events. Their U18 women’s crew claimed a third straight win, while they also secured second in both the U16 and intermediate women’s races, and third in the U14 women’s and senior mixed.

Kilmacsimon Quay Rowing Club made history in Castletownshend by winning their first-ever championship race in the intermediate women’s category – a landmark achievement for the club. They also picked up third in the intermediate and masters men’s races, showing continued growth and momentum.

Castletownbere saw great success in the underage events, finishing third in the U16 women’s race and placing well in both U14 categories, alongside a fourth in the U12s. Also, Ring had a solid showing, claiming second in the U18s and intermediate men’s races.

Ballinacurra were represented across a wide variety of events, with their U18 crew placing fourth. Dunmanway, in their inaugural season, continued to show excellent potential, placing fourth in the U12 women’s race and competing proudly in several underage events.

With just one round remaining, all eyes now turn to Schull on August 10th, where the final and deciding round of the championship will take place. With Courtmacsherry and Kilmacsimon Swimming and Rowing Club locked on points, it promises to be an unforgettable day of rowing.

Before that, however, local clubs will travel to Whitegate this Sunday for the county finals. The season is far from over, and there is still plenty of racing – and glory – to come.