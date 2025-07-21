Man in late teens dies following N71 collision

A male in his late teens has died following a fatal two vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the N71 between Ballinhassig and Innishannon, at approximately 7:15am this morning.

The collision involved a car and a truck and the male who was in his late teens was the driver of the car who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The road remains closed at this time to facilitate a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators while local diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

'Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 7:00am and 7:30am this morning are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on (023) 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.'