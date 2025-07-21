‘I want a rematch,’ insists Bantry kickboxer Tony Stephenson who has unfinished business with Total Kombat

TONY Stephenson would love to fight at Total Kombat in London again, but there is one crucial condition attached – it has to be a rematch against Sid Williams.

When the two collided in the oval in London last month, controversy marred the result of their fight. While Bantry kickboxer Stephenson was initially declared the winner, it was soon overturned when Williams' hand was raised in victory.

Naturally unhappy with the decision, Stephenson feels he has unfinished business. He wants a rematch against Williams.

‘I was contacted to ask if I wanted to fight at the next Total Kombat event on September 13th. I said I would, but only against Sid. I’m not interested in fighting anyone else,’ Stephenson said.

‘I made it very clear that this is the fight I want because I fully believe that I won the first fight. I think there needs to be a rematch. I am waiting for the phone call.

‘I totally dominated. I had five or six takedowns, spinning head kicks on him, body kicks on him – they all accumulate more points than single punches.

‘They raised my hand first, as the winner, but then they called us back into the ring a few minutes later and declared Sid as the winner. I’ve watched the footage back after and fully believe the reversal was incorrect. Sid did catch me a few times, for sure – he is a good fighter, but I did more than enough to win.

‘I have made it clear that I think I won, and believe I did. The only way I will feel comfortable fighting in that again is to give a rematch.’

Stephenson, a two-time world kickboxing champion, is now waiting to see if he will be granted his rematch on the September 13th card. Bar the final decision in his fight, he enjoyed it all. It was exciting and tense, he said, and exactly what he needed in his martial arts journey right now. This new form of combat sport sees fighters from karate, taekwondo, kickboxing and MMA step inside the oval and battle.

‘It’s something new, and a challenge outside of my own sport of kickboxing,’ Stephenson said.

‘I do jiu-jitsu as well, so it allows me to combine various aspects from different disciplines, and it’s enjoyable. Hopefully I’ll get a chance to compete at Total Combat again, against Sid.’

Right now, Stephenson is waiting for the call he wants.