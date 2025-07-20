Pat Ryan: Cork are 'really, really disappointed with that second half'

PAT Ryan admits that Cork were outworked as the Rebels saw their bid for All-Ireland glory turn into a nightmare.

Despite leading by six points at half time, 1-16 to 0-13, incredibly Cork lost by 15 points, 3-27 to 1-18, after an inexplicable second-half collapse – Cork managed just two points in the second period.

‘We just got out-worked really. They got great momentum behind themselves, got a few scores and got the crowd behind them, and then obviously the sending-off. Look, credit to Tipperary. They came out and worked really, really hard. We got blown away in the second half. Like really, really good teams do, they put us to the sword,’ Pat Ryan said.

‘It was a lot of good play by Tipperary that won that game. Luck had absolutely nothing to do with it. Look, the harder you work, the more breaks that come for you and the more balls that fall into your hands. Credit to Tipperary. It’s disappointing for our fellas.’

Ryan added: ‘Obviously it’s the second All-Ireland in a row that we’ve lost. Just really, really disappointed with that second half. We didn’t represent ourselves the way we should have represented ourselves. Credit to Tipperary.’