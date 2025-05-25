Kilmacsimon powers to Club of the Day award as championship bursts into life

BY HANNAH CONNOLLY

THE 2025 Celtic Ross Hotel South West Rowing Championship roared to life on Sunday in the picturesque village of Glandore, with a spectacular opening round hosted by Rosscarbery Rowing Club.

The regatta brought together clubs from across the South West, and from the first race to the final stroke, spectators were treated to a display of skill, determination, and sportsmanship, setting the tone for what promises to be one of the most competitive championships in recent memory.

Kilmacsimon Swimming and Rowing Club made an emphatic statement, taking home the Club of the Day title with a stunning haul of five golds, four silvers and three bronze. Their consistency and strength across all categories marked them as the club to beat in this year’s championship.

Courtmacsherry Rowing Club added to the excitement with three firsts, two seconds, and one third-place finish. Most notably, they edged out Kilmacsimon in what was arguably the race of the day – the senior men's final – which came down to a dramatic photo finish. It was a race that had the crowd on its feet and promises to be the rivalry to watch this season.

Kilmacsimon Quay Rowing Club made waves of their own, debuting their brand new yawl Laoch na Céibhe in Glandore. Living up to its heroic name, the boat carried the club to three impressive second-place finishes in the adult categories. It’s a promising start for the new boat and a proud moment for the club as they launch into a new chapter of competition.

Myross Rowing Club also had a strong showing with three wins, two seconds, and two thirds. Particularly noteworthy was their depth across age groups. Their underage rowers showed real promise, securing competitive finishes and demonstrating the club’s commitment to nurturing future champions. Their adult crews also performed consistently.

Kilmacabea Rowing Club made their presence felt with two wins and two runner-up finishes in the adult races, showing both speed and strength in their fleet. Also, Ring Rowing Club swept both U18 events and added three third-place finishes to their tally. Castletownbere showcased promising youth talent as well, claiming third in the U18 ladies race.

Newcomers Ballinacurra Rowing Club made a notable debut in their first championship appearance, earning second in the U18 boys’ race and narrowly missing out in several other events. They’ve marked themselves as a club with great potential.

The host club, Rosscarbery Rowing Club, did a tremendous job delivering a seamless and welcoming event, while also competing with spirit and success, securing three second-place and four third-place finishes.

Galley Flash Rowing Club recorded three first-place finishes on the day but raced under a shadow of sadness. The absence of Pat Joe Harrington – a towering figure in the rowing community – was deeply felt across Glandore and beyond. A founding member of the club and a dedicated servant of the sport through his work with the SWCYRA as chairman, race starter, and commentator, Pat Joe was a fixture at every regatta. His presence, wisdom, and passion will be sorely missed by all. A minute's silence was held during the regatta in honour of Pat Joe, may he rest in peace.