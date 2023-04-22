Sport

Kilgoban U19s win club’s first adult silverware

April 22nd, 2023 3:00 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

The victorious Kilgoban Celtic team that won the West Cork League U19 Cup final. (Photo: Karen Salter-Townsend)

HISTORY was made in Drinagh on Saturday as Kilgoban Celtic won the WCL U19 Cup final for the first time.

The club was formed ahead of the 2021/22 season when Durrus FC and Bantry Bay Rovers amalgamated, and the U19s’ 3-2 cup final win against Dunmanway Town is Kilgoban’s first piece of adult silverware.

Ben O’Sullivan gave the winners a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes, finishing well after a through ball from Luke Salter-Townshend. A second goal followed shortly when Callum McElhinney hit the back of the net.

 

Dunmanway pulled a goal back before half time to trail 2-1 at the break, and the game was level early in the second half when Town equalised from a corner. We had to wait for the final ten minutes to get a winner when Ben O’Sullivan was in the right place to finish a rebound after Gearoid Cronin’s long-range shot struck the post. Dunmanway piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser but Kilgoban, with goalkeeper Ben Clancy to the rescue on one occasion, held out for a memorable win.

