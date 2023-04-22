Kilgoban U19s win club’s first adult silverware

HISTORY was made in Drinagh on Saturday as Kilgoban Celtic won the WCL U19 Cup final for the first time.

The club was formed ahead of the 2021/22 season when Durrus FC and Bantry Bay Rovers amalgamated, and the U19s’ 3-2 cup final win against Dunmanway Town is Kilgoban’s first piece of adult silverware.

Ben O’Sullivan gave the winners a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes, finishing well after a through ball from Luke Salter-Townshend. A second goal followed shortly when Callum McElhinney hit the back of the net.

Dunmanway pulled a goal back before half time to trail 2-1 at the break, and the game was level early in the second half when Town equalised from a corner. We had to wait for the final ten minutes to get a winner when Ben O’Sullivan was in the right place to finish a rebound after Gearoid Cronin’s long-range shot struck the post. Dunmanway piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser but Kilgoban, with goalkeeper Ben Clancy to the rescue on one occasion, held out for a memorable win.