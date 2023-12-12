Kilbrittain-Timoleague crowned minor champs

CHRISTMAS came early to the minor camogie team of Kilbrittain-Timoleague – they defeated Glen Rovers 3-11 to 1-10 to win the county minor A title.

This team began their minor championship campaign in July, defeating Na Piarsaigh, Mallow, and Douglas, but had to wait until November for their next game, a win against neighbours Barryroe. Kilbrittain-Timoleague topped their group. They defeated Newcestown in the quarter-finals which set up a semi-final against Ballincollig, another test that this group passed with flying colours.

All roads led to the county final where Glen Rovers proved a formidable opponent. Kilbrittain-Timoleague opened the scoring with a point from Laura Sheehy, who was on top form and she added two more before the half. The work rate of the full-back line under the control of Ellen Sexton and goalkeeper Rachel Warner supported by two corner-backs Laoise O’Driscoll and Ciara Walsh was very impressive, as was the half-back line of Laura Sexton, Eimer Hurley, and Cliona Keohane.

Kilbrittain-Timoleague’s two first-half goals were scored by Anna Crowley and Aoife O’Mahony, but there was no time to grab a breath as all scores were matched by the opposition. It was all square at the break, 2-3 to 1-6.

The team talk by John Burke at halftime was to the point, as Kilbrittain-Timoleague took advantage of all their scoring opportunities in the second half. The O’Mahony sisters Niamh and Aoife covered the field and fought for every ball and score. As the clock ticked along Kilbrittain-Timoleague held the lead but were never comfortable. Sinead Walsh, Maeve Nagle, Katie Butler, and Caoimhe Moore all played their part on the field, while Anna Crowley, Laura Sheehy, and Cliodhna Madden added scores. In injury time Kilbrittain-Timoleague scored a vital goal from Laura Sheehy, and further points from Hannah Twomey and Niamh O’Mahony secured a fantastic win.

This young team has only one player on the age so it has a fantastic future ahead of them. They also won the U16B county two years ago. The five U17 players all lined out with the Carbery senior team during the summer and the experience of those games stood to them on Saturday. U15 player Niamh O’Mahony was awarded player of the match. As dusk was pulling in, the John Geary Perpetual Memorial Cup was presented to captain Ellen Sexton. It’s onward and upward in 2024 for this talented team. In fact, when Kilbrittain-Timoleague last won this cup back in 1992, Eimear Hurley’s aunt Carmel was part of that team.

Kilbrittain-Timoleague: Rachel Warner, Laoise O’Driscoll, Ellen Sexton, Ciara Walsh, Laura Sexton, Eimear Hurley, Cliona Keohane, Aoife O’Mahony (1-0), Niamh O’Mahony (0-1), Sinead Walsh, Laura Sheehy (1-5), Cliodhna Madden (0-1), Katie Butler, Anna Crowley (1-3), Meabh Nagle, Caoimhe Moore, Hannah Twomey (0-1).

Management: John Burke, Raymond Hurley, Denis Mahony, Brendan Butler, Bernard Madden, Caitriona Hurley, Helen Butler.