Kelleher is new boss in Bandon, Wilson staying on in Newcestown

PAT Barry has stepped away from the Bandon hurling manager’s role.

A former player for the senior side himself, Barry led the team to the 2022 Cork Premier IHC quarter-finals where they lost out to Ballinhassig by 2-18 to 1-19. They had progressed from a group containing West Cork rivals Valley Rovers and eventual champions Inniscarra.

While Barry has stepped back from the job due to family commitments, the backroom team of Paudie Gould (coach) and Andrew O’Connell and Brian Mulcahy (selectors) remains intact. New manager Donal Kelleher comes in as the replacement and will want Bandon to make an impact in the 2023 Cork Premier IHC; they have been drawn in Group A alongside Castlelyons, Ballincollig and Dungourney.

Elsewhere, Cha Wilson is remaining in the Newcestown senior hurling hot-seat for another season, with the backroom team to be confirmed shortly. Wilson led Newcestown to a 1-24 to 3-16 win over Mallow in the 2022 county senior AHC but they also lost against Fermoy (3-12 to 1-16) and Cloyne (1-26 to 0-16) which ensured an early exit. Newcestown are drawn in a tough Group B for the 2023 season, alongside Courcey Rovers, Ballyhea and Blarney.