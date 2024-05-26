Keith Cronin thrilled to win Jim Clark Rally in Scotland

VICTORY in the Jim Clark Rally in Scotland for Ballylickey’s Keith Cronin and his Killarney co-driver Mikie Galvin (Ford Fiesta Rally2) has ignited their quest to win this season's British Rally Championship, as Cronin seeks an equalling five titles.

At the conclusion of the event they were 19.1 seconds ahead of another Irish crew, William Creighton/Liam Regan, also in a Ford Fiesta Rally2.

Cronin was in need of some good fortune after troubled outings on the opening two rounds as his main rivals former European Rally champion Chris Ingram (VW Polo GTi R5) and former BRC champion Osian Pryce (Ford Fiesta Rally2) each won a round and Creighton notched up podium places in each of those two rounds.

Pryce retired his Ford Fiesta Rally2 when it drowned out in a water splash on Friday evening as Ingram set the pace. Although he swept into a 20-second plus lead after the night’s four stages, Cronin showed superb pace and cut the deficit to some eight seconds ahead of Saturday's eight stages.

On SS8, Ingram picked up a slow puncture and then had an altercation with a tree close to the stage finish. Although he completed the stage he retired with suspension damage.

Cronin held a comfortable lead over Creighton and managed the position to take his third win on the event. For the third time this season, Creighton and Regan were second and now move into the lead of the series.

A delighted Cronin said, 'It's been a long time coming. The first two rounds didn't go our way, but championships are long, this gives us a fighting chance again. We needed this win. Unfortunately for Chris (Ingram) he went off this morning on the second stage, and that left us with a lead we just had to manage.' The next round is the Grampian Rally, also in Scotland in August.

Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin are supported by M Group of Companies, Lyons Motor Group, Shane Casey Electrical Services, Molson Equipment, Pirelli, EARS Motorsport Ireland, Cronin’s Centra (Ballylickey, Union Hall, Leap, Millstreet and Dundrum), Cronin’s HomeValue Hardware, Westlink Service Station and Daybreak Shop, Cremin Coaches, Keohane Seafoods, M-Sport and Wurth Ireland. Their Ford Fiesta Rally 2 is prepared and run by Tom Gahan Motorsport.

Results: 1. Keith Cronin/Mikie Galvin ((Ford Fiesta Rally2) 1h. 14m. 59.8s; 2. William Creighton/Liam Regan (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+19.1s; 3. Euan Thorburn/Paul Beaton (VW Polo GTi R5)+28.1s; 4. James Ford/Neil Shanks (Citroen C3 Rally2)+30.2s; 5. Callum Black/Jack Morton (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+48.0s; 6. Garry Pearson/Daniel Barritt (Ford Fiesta Rally2)+1m. 35.0s.

