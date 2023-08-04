Keating: To beat Kilkenny and Galway is great but Waterford is going to be just as big a battle 

COURCEY Rovers’ Fiona Keating believes championship wins over Kilkenny and Galway will benefit Cork ahead of Sunday’s Glen Dimplex All-Ireland camogie final at Croke Park.

One of Cork’s most consistent performers during 2023, Keating played her part in helping the Rebels knock out reigning champions Kilkenny before facing bogey team Galway.

The outpouring of emotion at the final whistle, having overcome a team that had defeated Cork in the 2021 All-Ireland final and three most recent meetings was palpable.

Keating believes Cork couldn’t have asked for a tougher run-in ahead of facing Waterford in Sunday’s All-Ireland decider.

‘Nothing comes easy when it gets to this side of the championship,’ Fiona Keating admitted to The Southern Star.

‘To beat Kilkenny and Galway is great but Waterford is going to be just as big a battle. There is no such thing as complacency or anything.

‘It will be a case of just going out and trying our best to come out the right side of the result.

‘Family is important. It was great to have so many of them at the Galway match the last day. When that final whistle goes, it is important to see those familiar faces around the pitch to celebrate afterwards.’

The Courcey Rovers senior and her inter-county team-mates experienced wild variations in weather conditions during their Kilkenny and Galway matchups.

Irrespective of the settings or conditions, Cork found a way to win.

‘Every one of our matches at senior inter-county level has been difficult in different ways,’ Keating said.

‘The Galway game was played in practically winter conditions so the weather was a big factor that day as well. You would have been used to the sun and warm temperatures in training during the previous weeks.

‘At the end of the day, every match is going to be a big battle, whatever the conditions, and no matter who you are playing. When you come to this stage of the championship, you know it is going to be difficult.

‘Cork has faced some serious opposition in Kilkenny, Galway and now Waterford. So, I don’t think we could have asked for a more difficult (path) to this year’s All-Ireland final.’

Waterford are without a senior camogie title since 1945. The Déise enter this weekend’s All-Ireland final with every neutral rooting for them. Having already defeated Matthew Twomey’s side in this year’s Munster camogie championship, Keating respects her opponents and understands the task that lies ahead.

‘They have already beaten us once in this year’s Munster championship,’ the Courcey Rovers and Cork player commented.

‘There is no doubt about, Waterford are a great team. We know nothing will come easy to us in the All-Ireland final. Once we cross that white line in Croke Park next Sunday, it will all be down to us.

‘We just have to execute everything that we have put into practice when we get out on that pitch.

‘So, all the hard work and dedication over the past year will come down to Sunday’s All-Ireland final.’