Kearys Motor Group announces new three-year sponsorship deal with Cork Camogie

KEARYS Motor Group has announced a new three-year sponsorship deal with Cork Camogie, making it one of the largest sponsorships in the sport.

Kearys’ sponsorship has released a new Cork camogie jersey in collaboration with O’Neills and will support the Cork camogie senior, intermediate, minor and U16 camogie teams for the next three years as well as getting involved with both U16 and U14 club championships.

‘We are delighted and proud to partner Cork Camogie for the next three years with this significant sponsorship that reflects Kearys’ culture, values and team spirit. We look forward to a great relationship with all the teams and promoting camogie in our community in Cork and women’s sport in general throughout the county,’ said Brendan Keary, CEO of Kearys Motor Group.

Mairead Donovan, Cork Camogie Chairperson, added: ‘The Cork camogie teams are an amazing group of athletes and fantastic ambassadors for Cork as we have a great talent pool and determination to succeed. We look forward to working with Kearys Motor Group and forging a successful relationship together over the next three years.’