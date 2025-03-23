Southern Star Ltd. logo
Sport

Katie O’Driscoll stars as West Cork plays role in MTU Cork’s win

March 23rd, 2025 7:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Katie O’Driscoll stars as West Cork plays role in MTU Cork’s win Image
The West Cork contingent celebrates MTU Cork’s Lynch Cup win. Back from left, Ellen Maguire, Katie O’Driscoll and Ruth Shanley. Front from left, Margaret Collins, Siobhan Callanan and Margaret Murphy. (Photo: Castlehaven on X)

CLONAKILTY’S Katie O’Driscoll was named player of the match as MTU Cork won the AIG Lynch Cup with a convincing 3-10 to 0-6 final triumph at the expense of UCD 2.

There was a strong West Cork influence on the MTU Cork team, as the Clonakilty trio of Katie O’Driscoll, Ruth Shanley and Siobhan Callanan all started, as did Margaret Collins (Dohenys) in the full-back line, Ellen Murphy (Castlehaven) came off the bench in the second half, while Margaret Murphy (St Colum’s) was also involved.

Katie O'Driscoll is presented with the player of the match award by Ladies HEC Chairperson Daniel Caldwell. (Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile)

Shannon Morrissey goals in either half at Queen’s University on Saturday afternoon sealed MTU Cork’s Lynch Cup success, with Clon and Cork senior footballer Katie O’Driscoll firing home the Cork college’s third goal on 43 minutes. O’Driscoll finished with 1-1.

