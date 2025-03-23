Katie O’Driscoll stars as West Cork plays role in MTU Cork’s win

CLONAKILTY’S Katie O’Driscoll was named player of the match as MTU Cork won the AIG Lynch Cup with a convincing 3-10 to 0-6 final triumph at the expense of UCD 2.

There was a strong West Cork influence on the MTU Cork team, as the Clonakilty trio of Katie O’Driscoll, Ruth Shanley and Siobhan Callanan all started, as did Margaret Collins (Dohenys) in the full-back line, Ellen Murphy (Castlehaven) came off the bench in the second half, while Margaret Murphy (St Colum’s) was also involved.

Shannon Morrissey goals in either half at Queen’s University on Saturday afternoon sealed MTU Cork’s Lynch Cup success, with Clon and Cork senior footballer Katie O’Driscoll firing home the Cork college’s third goal on 43 minutes. O’Driscoll finished with 1-1.