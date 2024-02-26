Junior World Rally champion William Creighton to add more star appeal to the West Cork Rally 

JUNIOR World Rally champion William Creighton is set to compete in the Clonakilty Park Hotel West Cork Rally next month.

The 26-year-old from Moira, County Down is contesting this year’s WRC2 category within the WRC and will take part in seven rounds – an amalgamation of his prize for winning the 2023 Junior WRC and support from the Motorsport Ireland Academy.

Creighton is no stranger to Clonakilty where he has competed on five occasions, most recently last year when he drove a Fiesta Rally3 and finished 11th overall. Were it not for a time consuming puncture (three minutes) on the very first stage, he could have finished seventh overall. The previous year (2022) he took the Ford Fiesta Rally3 to a class win and an impressive ninth overall. Creighton also took part in the Clonakilty event in 2019, 2018 and 2016 at the wheel of a Peugeot 208R2. Since his fine result in 2022, Creighton, who will be co-driven by Liam Regan, has competed in some twenty rallies.

Last year, he won the Junior WRC, clinching the title in dramatic circumstances on the final round, the Acropolis Rally in Greece. Last weekend the pair made their debut in the WRC2 category of the WRC on Rally Sweden. Two punctures during Friday’s leg proved costly. However, they managed to finish fourteenth of the twenty finishers.

Creighton’s presence in Clonakilty in his M-Sport prepared Ford Fiesta Rally2 will certainly heighten the competition with the Irish Tarmac Championship regulars.