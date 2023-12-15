Jonathan Leahy fires Clon nine points clear in Premier

WITH only one game in the PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork Premier Division last weekend, league leaders Clonakilty Soccer Club extended their advantage at the top of the table thanks to a 3-0 win away to Mizen Hob A. Jonathan Leahy was on top form for Clon, as he bagged a first-half hat-trick to move Clon nine points in front of their nearest challengers Sullane, who have three games in hand.

***

Dunmanway Town and Drinagh Rangers played out a very entertaining 2-2 draw in the Albany Fusion Homes WCL Womens 7s Premier Division. Dunmanway were fast out of the blocks, as Maria Cregan opened the scoring for Town inside the first minute. Drinagh bounced back with an equaliser on the stroke of half-time through Kathlyn McCarthy. Soon after the break, Rachel O’Donovan made it 2-1 Drinagh. However, a late Claire McSweeney goal levelled the game with each side taking home a point.

***

Like the men’s side, it was another five-star performance from Kilgoban Celtic in the Albany Fusion Homes WCL Womens 7s Championship as they defeated Castlelack 5-0. Ruth Connell grabbed a brace, with goals from Caoimhe O’Sullivan, Mia Boucher, and Lauren Connell all helping push Kilgoban up into third place in the table.

***

It was mixed fortunes for the West Cork sides in the McCarthy Insurance Group Munster Junior Cup. Togher Celtic will advance after a terrific 2-1 win over Douglas Hall. The city side had gone in front early on but goals from Kevin Cotter (69) and Robbie Lucey (88) got Togher over the line as they advanced into the sixth round. Unfortunately for Drinagh Rangers, their cup run is over, as they fell 2-1 at home to Castleview. The Drinagh goal came from Barry O’Driscoll (T).