John O’Donovan with last-gasp winner for Cobh

JOHN O’Donovan is already making his presence felt at Cobh Ramblers – the Ardfield man scored a last-gasp winner for his new club in their Munster Senior Cup last-16 tie away to Kerry on Friday night.

Former Cork City defender O’Donovan joined Cobh in late December and has already made an impression, heading home the winner in the last minute of extra-time as the Cork side beat Kerry 4-3 after a thriller at Mounthawk Park in Tralee.

Just when it looked like a penalty shoot-out was a certainty, O’Donovan (20) found the back of the net to send Cobh into the last eight.

The former Ardfield FC player came up through the ranks in West Cork before moving to Cork City’s academy, and going on to make 31 first team appearances, and he is now hoping to make an impact in Cobh’s League of Ireland First Division campaign that kicks off next month.