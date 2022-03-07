John Newman lauded for his Carrigdhoun coverage

BY HOWARD CROWDY

THE voice of Carrigdhoun GAA for over four decades, John Newman was honoured at the recent South East GAA Referees’ annual dinner and medals presentation night at the Huntsman Bar and Restaurant in Belgooly.

This was a chance for Carrigdhoun referees to look back on the past year’s activities and look forward to the forthcoming season, which has already commenced with league campaigns underway.

A very special presentation was made to John Newman from Innishannon for his work in covering South East GAA matches in the division for The Southern Star newspaper since 1980 and his role as a cultural officer in the Carrigdhoun division for many years.

In response he thanked the referees for their kind gesture and commented that they were more than obliging and very helpful and had made many friends through covering GAA matches over the years and was fortunate to be associated with such a wonderful group of referees and officials from the South East division.

Myles Barry, Carrigdhoun GAA Chairman, thanked the referees, their umpires, members of the media and clubs around the division for their work and assistance over the past year. Medals were presented to referees who had officiated over South East finals in both 2020 and 2021.

A number of referees were presented with their medals for officiating over Junior A, Junior B and U21 finals in 2020 and 2021 and these included Brian Coniry, Stephen Murphy, Fionn O’Murchu, Brian Sweeney, Liam O’Riordan and Alan O’Connor.