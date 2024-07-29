Jennifer Curry scores 1-2 in All-Ireland semi-final 

FORMER Barryroe camogie star Jennifer Curry (née O’Leary) did all she could to power her adopted county, Armagh, to the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Camogie Championship final, but the Orchard County came up just short.

In an All-Ireland semi-final that went right down to the wire, Tipperary edged out Armagh by 0-15 to 1-11. Former Cork star Curry, who won the first of her four senior All-Irelands 22 years ago and the first of her eight All-Stars two years later, opened the scoring for the Orchard County, and finished with 1-2, including a late goal, but Tipperary had built a lead and held on to advance to the final against Laois.