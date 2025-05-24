Jamie Hurley races to double in Dunmanway

BY TIM KELLEHER

JAMIE Hurley from Reenascreena followed up on last week's treble at Harbour View with two more winners at Dunmanway on Saturday.

On the opening weekend of the 2025 Cork Harness Racing season a week earlier, Hurley enjoyed wins on Hotesse Du Chassain, Down By Crecora and Graal Du Dollar, and he continued that impressive form in Dunmanway.

Graal Du Dollar, owned by John O’Sullivan from Goleen, was imperious in his victory in the top grade trot. Duc D’Arry led the field of six for the opening lap and a half, while Hurley eased Graal Du Dollar into the contest off a handicap of 40 yards. The winner took up the running after the road crossing and never looked in danger, eventually leading home Duc D’Arry by two and a half lengths.

Hurley had earlier in the day initiated his double with Down By Crecora in the opening Grade G & G1 Pace. Totally Riley led for the opening lap but Down By Crecora was business-like when hitting pole position and this time was five lengths too good for Totally Riley. This four-year-old son of Down By The Seaside had a successful three-year-old season and looks fairly decent.

Comete Des Landes was another to follow up on last week's win at the beach to land the spoils in the Grade E Trot. Trained at the IB Stables in Baltimore and driven by retained driver Eoin Murphy, this veteran has appreciated the drop in the handicap and after leading from the start he ran his rivals ragged, romping home to a nine-length winning margin.

Also, Streams of Whiskey gave owner John Boyle from Doneraile a perfect 82nd birthday present when landing the top grade pace at Dunmanway. Robbie Maguire, a grandson of the winning owner, waited with Streams of Whiskey, allowing Christy Brown to lead for the opening lap then hit the front. The winner was always comfortable in front and stayed on well to lead home IB Paddington by a length and a half.

The Quills from Kenmare recorded a win with another veteran in the shape of Destin De Larre. Irish Good Dream led for the opening circuit but went off stride, allowing Destin De Larre to lead and Oisin Quill took his opportunity. Despite some late challengers, the winner held on by a length from the fast-finishing Hippie Sisu.

Racing is scheduled for Lyre this Sunday, 25th, with a 2.30pm start time.