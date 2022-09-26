Sport

James reign supreme for the second time in four years

September 26th, 2022 12:25 PM

By Southern Star Team

Ger Brickley, CEO Bandon Co-op, and Aidan O'Rourke, chairman of the South West Board, presents the Mick McCarthy Cup to Conor Hayes, captain of the St James team that defeated Argideen Rangers in the Bandon Co-op JAFC final at Ahiohill. (Photo: Paddy Feen)

Share this article

St James 0-11                                   

Argideen Rangers 0-5

ST JAMES were crowned Carbery junior A football champions for 2022 after beating Argideen Rangers last Sunday in Ahiohill.

In front of a massive crowd in St Oliver Plunketts GAA club, it was a match dominated by defensive football.

The men from Ardfield prevailed though as captain Conor Hayes received the Mick McCarthy Perpetual Memorial Cup.

A young Argideen Rangers failed to ignite in this match, only managing 0-5 in 60 minutes. The victory means that the Ardfield club will compete in not only this year’s Cork JAFC quarter-final where they will play Kilmurry but also next year’s Cork PJFC.

This is their second triumph after also lifting the cup in 2019. It was a brilliant victory for Alan O’Shea’s team as the old heads proved the doubters wrong.

DON'T MISS THURSDAY'S SOUTHERN STAR FOR UNRIVALLED COVERAGE OF THE CARBERY JAFC FINAL

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.