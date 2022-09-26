James reign supreme for the second time in four years

St James 0-11

Argideen Rangers 0-5

ST JAMES were crowned Carbery junior A football champions for 2022 after beating Argideen Rangers last Sunday in Ahiohill.

In front of a massive crowd in St Oliver Plunketts GAA club, it was a match dominated by defensive football.

The men from Ardfield prevailed though as captain Conor Hayes received the Mick McCarthy Perpetual Memorial Cup.

A young Argideen Rangers failed to ignite in this match, only managing 0-5 in 60 minutes. The victory means that the Ardfield club will compete in not only this year’s Cork JAFC quarter-final where they will play Kilmurry but also next year’s Cork PJFC.

This is their second triumph after also lifting the cup in 2019. It was a brilliant victory for Alan O’Shea’s team as the old heads proved the doubters wrong.

DON'T MISS THURSDAY'S SOUTHERN STAR FOR UNRIVALLED COVERAGE OF THE CARBERY JAFC FINAL