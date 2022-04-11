James Nagle leaves Carbery on a winning note

JAMES Nagle departs Carbery’s championships on a winning note after his one-bowl victory over fellow Ross man Micheál O’Sullivan at The Marsh Road last weekend.

The 2021 junior A/B championship was an improvised regional competition after Covid had interrupted the original schedule. Sunday’s decider was a well-contested affair with Nagle’s blistering start a major influence on the outcome.

His opening four gave him a bowl advantage and although a few chances came O’Sullivan’s way they were kept to a minimum. Nagle’s two big last shots from the ‘avenue gate’ sealed his win. Nagle will contest in the City junior A championship for 2022 having relocated there due to work commitments.