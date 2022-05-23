Jack joins Roy as Irish Guide Dogs ambassador

Munster outhalf Jack Crowley has become an ambassador for Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind to support the work of the charity changing the lives of those who are vision impaired and the families of children with autism.

Crowley, from Innishannon, will also be supporting Guide Dog Day on Friday May 27th.

The reason for Jack’s involvement is because of his family's history in raising a number of pups for the charity over the years.

‘I am delighted to help the team at Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind. I spent many happy hours visiting the Training Centre in Cork when I was a kid,’ Crowley said.

‘I got to see how the pups we had raised at home were then brought through their formal training to become guide dogs and assistance dogs. The dogs are incredible animals which can really transform someone’s life.’

Jack visited the centre recently to meet with fellow ambassador Roy Keane.

Tim O’Mahony, CEO of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, said: ‘We’re thrilled to have Jack on board. It’s great to see his family’s connection to the charity continuing through his role now as an ambassador. We’re looking forward to working with such a young talent who should be an inspiration to many young people to give back and make a difference.’