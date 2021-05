Innishannon rugby star Jack Crowley has been called up to the Ireland sevens squad ahead of this weekend's International Rugby 7s tournament at St George's Park.

The three-day tournament is being hosted by GB Sevens at the Football Association’s National Training Centre.

The Munster out half has been training with Anthony Eddy’s side as they aim to book their ticket to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Ireland have been drawn in a pool with Samoa, Tonga, Zimbabwe and Mexico.