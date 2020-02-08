Jack Cahalane is the ace in the Castlehaven pack

Castlehaven 2-15

Clonakilty 0-9

TOM LYONS REPORTS

A BRACE of goals, one in either half, by Cork U20 player Jack Cahalane inspired Castlehaven to a decisive win over Clonakilty in the Clona Milk U21A football championship in Ardfield on Saturday last.

Add in a top-class display of point-taking by mercurial corner forward Kevin O’Donovan and this win was every bit as clear cut as the final score suggests.

A blistering start which saw them racing into a lead of 1-3 to nil after only six minutes laid the foundation for this Haven victory, and, having led by six points at the break, 1-8 to 0-6, it was one-way traffic in the second half as Clon were limited to three points from frees and the Haven added 1-7 to their total.

‘We have a handful of seniors on the side so we have experience and they all showed up well,’ said Castlehaven manager Enda Buckley.

‘Jack’s goals were decisive and Kevin kicked some great scores. We expected a good challenge from this Clon side and we planned to get off to a good start. It was better than we expected, going six points in front so early.

‘We won’t be led astray by this win as we know Carbery Rangers are strong favourites to win the championship and Dohenys are also very good. They were minor champions a few years ago.’

From the throw-in, determined Haven gained control and points from the rampaging Kevin O’Donovan and Jack Cahalane were followed by a cracking goal from Cahalane in the fourth minute. When Andrew Whelton added another point, the Haven were six in front after only six minutes.

Clon looked all at sea in those early exchanges but to their credit, they began to play their way back into contention. They managed to hold the Haven scoreless for the next 15 minutes as they raised four unanswered white flags from Brian White (two frees), Liam Halligan and James Campbell, to close the gap to two points by the 22nd minute.

That, however, was the high point of Clon’s challenge as the Haven settled again. Three points from frees plus one from play by Kevin O’Donovan and another from Andrew Whelton, with a single reply from Clon’s Brian White, opening up a five-point gap by half time, 1-8 to 0-6.

With Cahalane and O’Donovan orchestrating matters up front, Rory Maguire and Andrew Whelton dominating midfield and Sean Walsh, Sean Bohane and Daniel O’Mahony backboning a solid defence, it was almost all Haven in the second half.

O’Donovan and Cahalane swapped points with Brian White (two frees), before Jack Cahalane finished Clon’s waning challenge with a superb goal in the 41st minute. Clon had their last point from a White free in the 42nd minute and the last quarter was little more than shooting practice for the Haven as O’Donovan added three points to bring his tally to nine and Rory Maguire kicked two fine scores.

Scorers

Castlehaven: Kevin O’Donovan 0-9 (4f); Jack Cahalane 2-2; Andrew Whelton, Rory Maguire 0-2 each.

Clonakilty: Brian White 0-7 (6f); Liam Halligan, James Campbell 0-1 each.

Castlehaven: Rory Courtney; Tiarnán Collins, Sean Walsh, Liam Browne; Sean Bohane, Daniel O’Mahony, Odhran Collins; Andrew Whelton, Rory Maguire; Shane O’Driscoll, Jack Cahalane, Robbie Minihane; Kevin O’Donovan, Gavin Foley, James McNulty. Subs: Darragh O’Neill for S O’Driscoll (13), Tom Beare for D O’Neill (40), M Owen O’Mahony for R Minihane (54), Donncha O’Donovan for J Cahalane (55), Gearóid O’Driscoll for J McNulty (56).

Clonakilty: King Ayalla; Kieran Calnan, Anthony O’Connell, Niall Barrett; Dan Peet, Tom Palmer, Cian O’Donoghue; Maurice Shanley, Liam Halligan; Ruben Henry, Brian White, Shane Collins; James Campbell, Odhran Bancroft, Rob Downey. Subs: Conor Daly for R Downey (29), David O’Sullivan for S Collins (48).

Referee: Mick O’Leary (Diarmuid Ó Mathúna).