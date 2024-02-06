‘I've no doubt John Hodnett’s time will come’

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

WHEN head coach Andy Farrell was due to name his Irish squad for the Six Nations, there was real hope that three West Cork men could feature in the 34-man panel. Instead, there was only one.

While Jack Crowley will be an integral part of Ireland’s attempt at retaining their Six Nations crown, both Gavin Coombes and John Hodnett will remain with their province.

While Skibbereen rugby star Coombes has been capped twice by his country, Rosscarbery man Hodnett has yet to don the green jersey at senior level.

A lot can be put down to bad timing for the duo, both with injuries and who they are competing with. In Coombes' case, he matches up against two multi-capped Irish internationals in Caelan Doris and Jack Cronin, who are British and Irish Lions as well.

For Hodnett, he has suffered with injuries in the past – and is now facing up to ten 10 weeks out after undergoing finger surgery last week – and his position is currently occupied by a former World Player of the Year in Josh van der Flier.

Former Irish rugby international Donal Lenihan spoke to The Southern Star about both the West Cork men's chances of breaking into the Irish squad in the future.

‘They're not that far away,’ he predicted.

‘Gavin Coombes has been capped already. I don't think the injury crisis that Munster have had this year has helped him. He's been thrown into the second row. The work ethic there in that position is slightly different. I thought he was outstanding in the game against Northampton, but then had to move into the second row when Tom Ahern went off.

‘I just think Gavin needs to concentrate on what he does best. He's an outstanding carrier, but there are two sides to the game. I saw him put in a couple of incredible tackles against Northampton. It's that side, maybe, he needs to just work a little bit more. But the back row, the talent in the back row in Ireland at the moment is off the charts. And there's some incredible younger players coming through. But I've no doubt Gavin deserves his opportunity and he'll get it,’ said Lenihan, who also feels his fellow West Cork man Hodnett is close to a call-up.

‘Likewise, John Hodnett. I thought John would make the Irish squad on the basis that Josh van der Flier is the only out-and-out seven that they have in the group at the moment. He's not that far away. The bottom line is, every time he turns up, he performs. He was outstanding last year and has carried that form into this year. He has had injuries at the wrong time maybe over the past few years, but he's not far away. I've no doubt his time will come.’