It’s been a labour of love as Star's motorsport column hits 40 years and counting

HOW time flies. For some, reading this motorsport column in The Southern Star may be a weekly or perhaps a sporadic occurrence. This month is a somewhat momentous occasion as it marks the 40th anniversary of the first motorsport column to appear in this paper. As far as we know, it is the only provincial newspaper to feature motorsport on a weekly basis.

Sport plays a huge part in the fabric of this community. Indeed, the quality of sporting icons in West Cork is second to none, with World, Olympic and European champions, the bar is at its peak.

In motorsport we've had European champions, British and Irish champions – all local champions too – and during the last 40 years it's been a privilege to report on all of these along with the many competitors that simply enjoy their motorsport.

So how did it all begin? Back in January of 1985, I met with the late Liam O'Regan, editor of the family-owned Southern Star at the company's office in Ilen Street, where, back then, the paper was printed in its own facility. The plan was straightforward, the meeting didn't take that long and Liam was partial to the idea of accepting a motorsport piece on a weekly basis.

The journey through five decades reflects so much progress in so many aspects in all walks of life and The Southern Star's place in the centre of the community has recorded all these happenings. The advance in technology since 1985 has changed how we all get our news and go about our daily business but The Southern Star remains a trusted and important source of information.

Sourcing motorsport news and covering events was so much different to now, it was an era without mobile phones, Macbooks or digital cameras. The Southern Star itself was much different then to now, it was still the era of black and white.

Penning the motorsport column was basic, handwritten (print style) on A4 pages and posted on a Sunday night or even in the early hours of Monday morning. There were times when the stamp machine was empty so a 50 pence piece was sellotaped to the envelope to ensure delivery.

The custom in those early days was that Liam O'Regan (editor) would collect correspondence at the Skibbereen Post Office and like all other sports contributor's copy, it was proof read and then typeset for the paper.

The introduction of the fax machine removed the postal process, however that was still the main carrier for photographs (black and white) developed and printed at home. Computers were a huge enhancement for text but photographs continued as before.

As technology evolved, the introduction of film scanners eased the photographic process and soon, emails and attachments were a single task. In the early 2000s the switch to digital SLR cameras was probably the last major change to carry out the process effectively. The paper itself initially had two sections but sport could be anywhere within either section.

Following Liam O'Regan's passing, Con Downing was appointed editor in 2009 and sport had its own dedicated section that formed the third part of the broadsheet production where Philip O'Regan was mainly responsible for sport content. All the time, motorsport content continued to increase, more often with a full page.

Coverage of local events, particularly the West Cork Rally and the Fastnet Rally, increased to a double page spread. One time, eight pages were devoted to the West Cork Rally when our current sports editor Kieran McCarthy introduced the compact version that brought different styles in both layout and reporting.

Interest in motorsport with the readers of The Southern Star represents a broad spectrum of people, who are interested in all sports while some are very familiar with many competitors and are just as interested in events elsewhere in the country along with County Cork.

The local element, particularly when the likes of Donal O'Donovan (1998), Denis Cronin (2005) and Liam McCarthy (2009) tasted victory in the West Cork Rally, attracted great interest. Similarly, Frank O'Mahony's hat-trick of wins on the Fastnet Rally were great moments to savour and report on as were those of Bernard O'Brien and the aforementioned trio of McCarthy, O'Donovan and Cronin.

More recently, Daniel Cronin was a Fastnet headliner. Indeed, the Cronin dynasty has featured strongly since the millennium.

Keith's victory (his first of four) in the 2009 British Rally Championship ended a 35-year wait since the legendary Billy Coleman became the first Irish driver to win the series in 1974. Cronin's Irish Tarmac Rally Championship wins in 2016 and 2024 were another cog in a constantly rotating wheel. Reporting on all these success stories for The Southern Star has been hugely enjoyable and it is also a privileged position and one that is never taken for granted.

But rallying isn't the only motorsport discipline to feature, karting and motor racing also features. Michael Keohane became a household name when winning an Irish Karting Championship title before racing in Formula Ford, Formula Opel and onwards to the British F3 Championship, Formula Renault and F3000; it was a journey that I was fortunate to cover for this paper.

People like the late Paddy Keohane (Ballygurteen) and Seanie O'Brien (Glandore) made a huge contribution to motorsport. Paddy had a great vision for the sport and along with the late Pat Hennessy came up with the idea of a racetrack in West Cork. It was to be located where Clonakilty GAA has its complex in Ahamilla. The proposed track was to include a driving school but those plans were abandoned when a noise test revealed unsuitable levels. Seanie O'Brien’s support of the Skibbereen and District Car Club ensured its continued existence.

In terms of sponsorship, Keohane Readymix has helped so many local competitors, doubtless to say the names could fill a lot of space. Motorsport followers appreciate such support, the longevity of the support of the Clonakilty Park Hotel is another positive from this motorsport journey.

But, there's been sad times too, like the fatal accidents on the Fastnet Rally, the West Cork Rally and the death of Eoin McCarthy in the Killarney Forest Rally three years ago this weekend. On a personal level, an interview with Liam McCarthy (Eoin's dad) for the motorsport review of 2023 was one of the most difficult columns over the past 40 years.

The advent of social media has brought its own challenges, yet The Southern Star was able to exclusively reveal in both its front page (broadsheet) and the sport compact of the Fastnet Rally switch from Skibbereen to Bantry in 2011. Motorsport's online presence with The Southern Star is also key.

Covid presented another big challenge and with no motorsport events, the column continued with features on various drivers that proved hugely popular. On Twitter (now X) a competition that ran over several weeks to find West Cork's most popular sportsperson was won by Keith Cronin – I guess it highlighted the way motorsport fans engage with The Southern Star.

Since 1985, the paper's editors, the late Liam O'Regan, Con Downing and Siobhán Cronin have all been extremely helpful while sports editors Philip O'Regan and Kieran McCarthy have equally been encouraging, our journey scarcely needed a service halt.

Thanks to all the various motor clubs and their PROs for event and club information. Most of all, to you, the readers, my thanks for your support and here's (hopefully) to a continuing journey somewhere down the road.