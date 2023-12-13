Innishannon's Charlie Lyons signs for Cork City!

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

Cork City recently announced the signing of the Innishannon man as the team prepares for their League Of Ireland First Division campaign.

The 23-year-old defender joins the club having made over 100 appearances for Cobh Ramblers and Galway United over the past 5 seasons.

Lyons told CorkCityFC.ie that promotion is the aim for City next season: “I am delighted to get the deal over the line. It is a massive club, with a massive fanbase, and I can’t wait to get going. I think I have played close on 130 games at this stage, so I have experience and I know the division well. I have come here to hopefully win a league and get promoted straight away.”

“Turner’s Cross can be a hostile place to go as an away player, so I am delighted at the thought of being on the other side of that now! Tim has made it clear that his intention is to go straight up by winning the league. He has done it before at Drogheda, so he knows the league and I am delighted to be on board with him.”

“The opportunity to play for this club has been a long time coming. Being from Cork, I know how much the club means to the people of Cork and I just can’t wait to get going.”

City boss Tim Clancy welcomed his latest recruit, saying: “Charlie is a player with a lot of experience in the league with Cobh and Galway. He’s also a local lad who really wants to play for the club. Being left-sided, he will give us balance in defensive areas as well, so I am confident he will be a good signing for us and I can’t wait to get working with him.”