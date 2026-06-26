INJURY BLOW: Cork without two key players for All-Ireland quarter-final against Dublin

CORK will be without two key players for their TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final against Dublin on Saturday, July 4th.

The Rebels travel to Parnell Park to take on the All-Ireland champions in their own backyard (7.30pm throw-in), but will be without Dara Kiniry (foot) and Rachel Leahy (shoulder).

‘Dara and Rachel are gone for the rest of the season,’ Cork manager Joe Carroll told The Southern Star.

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‘Rachel has a shoulder problem and Dara has an issue with her foot. Neither of them will be available against Dublin.

‘They’re two big blows. Both players started the last day against Waterford, so they’re significant losses. It affects the panel as well because whoever comes in to replace them leaves us shorter elsewhere.’