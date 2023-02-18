In-form Sullane win promotion to the WCL Premier Division

SULLANE have won promotion to the Premier Division – and are closing in on the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship title.

Last weekend the league leaders defeated Courtmacsherry 3-0 thanks to goals from Kevin O’Donoghue, Daniel Kelly and Mike Desmond. They sit on 42 points after 16 games, and their closest challengers are Baltimore (29 points after 14 games) and Clonakilty United (28 points after 14 games) and Beara United (26 points after 12 games.

With two teams winning promotion, and all teams playing 18 games, Baltimore and Clonakilty United cannot catch Sullane, and while Beara can, it means Sullane are promoted. Only Beara can deny Sullane the Championship title, and they stayed in the conversation with a 4-0 win against Drinagh Rangers B – Ben Sullivan scored a hat-trick and Lee Kelly was on target too.

Clonakilty United defeated Baltimore 3-1 to boost their promotion hopes. Baltimore had led 1-0 at the break thanks to a Dan MacEoin effort, but second-half goals from Adam Hunt (2) and James Lynam saw the Clon outfit take all three points and close to within one point of Baltimore in second. Elsewhere, Aultagh Celtic lost 1-0 to Mizen Hob B.

In the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division on Sunday, leaders Drinagh Rangers beat second-placed Clonakilty Soccer Club 2-1, while third-placed Bunratty United drew 1-1 with fourth-placed Mizen Hob A – Darren O’Donovan scored a first-half penalty for Mizen Hob, James O’Regan replied with an 84th-minute penalty for Bunratty. Skibbereen leapfrogged Lyre Rovers with a 1-0 win, Kevin O’Driscoll scored the goal, while Dunmanway beat Castlelack 4-2 on Monday.

In the WCL Women’s 7s League, Dunmanway Town hit top spot after a 5-0 win against Kilgoban Celtic. Michelle Murphy scored a hat-trick and Noelle O’Mahony and Maria Creegan were also on target. Drinagh Rangers, who topped the table before the weekend, lost 2-1 against Lyre Rovers – Ellen Hall and Amy Burke scored for the winners, Catriona O'Mahony was on target for Drinagh. Inter Kenmare, in third, beat Aultagh Celtic 5-0. Elsewhere in round one of the Munster FA Women’s Junior Cup Mizen Hob A lost 6-1 to Douglas Hall.

In the WCL U19 League, leaders Drinagh Rangers defeated Kilgoban Celtic 6-0 with goals from Tom McQueen (3), Eoghan Tobin (2) and Eoin Hurley. Dunmanway Town, in second place, beat Togher Celtic 3-0, with goals from Will Hennigan (2) and Eoin Buckley.