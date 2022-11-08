Impressive Young captures the Mick Eoin Cup

TIM Young’s roller-coaster run continues as another near-faultless display at Bantry won him the imposing Mick Eoin Cup from a game Wayne Parkes.

A downpour around the 1pm appointed start-time resulted in a two-hour delay and when proceedings got underway, it was Young, with a perfect touch off the left, who had early momentum. Another big one and he was close to a bowl of odds up but a rare blip, when his third crossed right, gave Parkes a chance to narrow the gap. The Clon man didn’t make the most of that opportunity but stayed well in contention when following a majestic fourth from Young.

Another half-chance came when Young caught the grass at ‘Cronin’s’ but he compensated with a sublime seventh and now a bowl of odds separated them. The next exchanges were top-drawer as Parkes lined three exceptional efforts that might, on another day, have brought him level. Young was not for turning and followed each with confidence and style. His lead stayed intact to the end.

Pat Buttimer of Bantry Bowling Club and Finbarr McCarthy, son of the late and fondly remembered Mick Eoin McCarthy, Kealanine, congratulated both finalists on their displays. Previous winners, when the tournament was organised as a doubles competition, were JC Desmond and Patie O’Sullivan. The stake at Bantry amounted to €3,400.