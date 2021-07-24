Impressive O'Donovan and McCarthy power to lightweight men's double heat win in Tokyo

PAUL O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy laid down an early marker in the lightweight men's double with a dominant heat win in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Skibbereen combination was the class act in heat two and once they hit the front in the second quarter of the race, the result was never in doubt.

The reigning World and European champions led Poland by just over a second at the halfway mark, and the West Cork men stretched that lead in the second half of the race to win comfortably in the end, in 6:23.74, well ahead of the Czech Republic in second (6:28.10). The top two go straight into the A/B semi-final while the rest - Poland, Ukraine, Indonesia and Uruguay - go into the repechage.

This was an encouraging start from Paul and Fintan.