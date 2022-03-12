Ice-cool Barry O'Driscoll keeps his cool in shoot-out to send Randal Óg into Munster final

RANDAL Óg are on a roll right now. The Carbery and Cork junior B football champions caused a shock in the Munster junior B championship last Sunday when they knocked out Kerry kingpins Moyvane after an epic semi-final.

Kerry champions have won 13 out of the 16 Munster junior B championship finals since its inauguration in 2006, so this highlights the significance of Randal Óg’s brilliant victory at Knockaderry GAA grounds in Limerick.

This game went all the way to penalties where Randal Óg, who had trailed by ten points in normal time, showed nerves of steel to book their place in the provincial final.

Moyvane opened the scoring in the first minute but Peter Collins was quick to reply for Randal Óg. Moyvane edged in front again, only for Seadhna Crowley to reply, and this was the last time the sides were level until the final whistle. Moyvane moved 2-3 to 0-2 in front before a Randals attack saw Peter Collins score the West Cork men’s first goal. The Kerry men led 3-4 to 1-2 at the break.

Both teams exchanged points early in the second half, with Padraig O’Sullivan, Barry O’Driscoll, Seadhna Crowley and Donncha Collins all on target. Moyvane led 4-7 to 1-6 at one stage and all seemed lost for the Cork champions.

Points from Barry O’Driscoll, Peter Collins and Kevin Dullea saw Randals reduce the deficit to 4-8 to 1-9. Then came Randals purple patch with, as they scored three goals from Barry O’Driscoll, Padraig Galvin and full back Seamus Crowley. What an incredible comeback!

The final whistle blew and it was all square, 4-9 apiece. Extra time, excitement at fever pitch, both teams playing out of their skins and again all square at the end, 4-12 each. It went to a penalty shoot-out and, once again, both sides were locked level at four goals apiece. This was heart-stopping action. It was on to sudden death. And Randal Óg will never forget the winning goal from Barry O’Driscoll that has put them through to the Munster final against the Limerick champions, Ballingarry.