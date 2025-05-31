Ibane Gaels’ Aoife Harte leads Cork U14s into All-Ireland football decider

CORK are through to the 2025 All-Ireland LGFA U14 Platinum final after a commanding 5-8 to 1-7 All-Ireland semi-final win against Mayo at St Brendan’s Park in Offaly.

The young Rebels fell behind early on, but dominated the second quarter and changed ends 2-6 to 1-4 ahead. Despite playing into the teeth of a strengthening wind and driving rain, Cork held their opponents to three points during the entire second period.

There is considerable West Cork interest with nine players on this year’s U14 panel. Aibhlinn McCarthy, Aoife Harte, Aoife Walsh, Kate Collins, Niamh Doyle (all Ibane Ladies), Emily Conlon, Niamh O’Sullivan (both St Colum’s), Grace O’Sullivan (Tadgh MacCárthaigh) and Nell Kinsella (Kilmacabea) have all played roles in helping the county qualify for an All-Ireland decider.

Ibane’s Aoife Harte had the honour of captaining her county to this past weekend’s victory. Michaela Moynihan top scored for the Rebels with 2-2, while Laura O’Mullane (2-0), Kate O’Connell (1-0), Kilmacabea’s Nell Kinsella (0-3), Fia Comerford (0-2) and Ibane’s Kate Collins (0-1) were also on target.

Galway, the only team to defeat Cork during one of this year’s pre-knockout stage U14A blitzes, will be the Rebels’ opponents in the All-Ireland Platinum decider on Sunday, June 8th.

‘It was a complete team performance from start to finish,’ Cork LGFA U14 manager Ioannis O’Connell said.

‘This year, our biggest strength has been the depth of our panel. Every player contributes at every training session and our team spirit is phenomenal.’